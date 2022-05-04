INSIDE Arpita's Eid party: Salman Khan posing with divas; Kiara Advani-Kangana's perfect pout selfie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arpita Khan's Eid party

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and husband-actor Aayush Sharma turned hosts for a star-studded Eid bash on Tuesday (May 03). The celebrations were attended by celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaaz Gill, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johara and Sushmita Sen among others. Well, the inside photos and videos from the stunning evening are going viral on social media and we can't keep calm.

For the Eid bash, Salman Khan looked dapper in a black shirt and ripped jeans as he posed with the Bollywood divas. The superstar met several of his co-stars at his sister Arpita Khan's Eid party. Among them was Karisma Kapoor, who has worked with him in films including Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No 1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and more. Post the party, Karisma took to her Instagram and shared pictures with Salman. "Back with the OG. Eid Mubarak everyone #bestfriendsforever." The two are seen sharing a warm hug in the pics.

Not just this, photos of Salman Khan posing with sister Alvira and ladies like Sophie Choudry, Kiara Advani, Deanne Panday and others also went viral on social media.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was decked up in a white sharara for the Arpita Khan's Eid bash. At the party, Kangana and Kiara Advani upped their selfie game with a pout. On the other hand, Kiara and Tabu too posed for a photo together in matching white outfits. For the unversed, the duo will be seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 soon. Kartik Aaryan complemented Kiara as they twinned in white.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted together at the Eid party, days after their break-up reports surfaced on the internet. They posed separately for the shutterbugs upon their arrival but went inside the venue together after seeing each other.

Deepika and Ranveer arrived in the party in style. While the actress looked gorgeous in a black embroidered kurta salwar paired with heavy earrings, Ranveer ditched the traditional Eid clothing and opted for a printed shirt and denims, giving beach vibes. He completed his look with a hat.

Manish Malhotra shared selfies with Karan Johar, Karisma and Shanaya Kapoor. In it, they could be seen smiling and posing together.