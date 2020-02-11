Kalki Koechlin recounts her delivery experience: I begged them to take the baby out anyway

Kalki Koechlin shares first glimpse of her daughter Sappho

Kalki Koechlin recently embraced motherhood. She gave birth to a baby girl last Friday. The actress after revealing the name of her baby girl, Kalki has now shared the first glimpse of her daughter Sappho. Kalki took to Instagram to share photos with the hospital staff and her doctors. Along with it, she wrote penned a heartwarming note recounted her delivery experience.

Kalki thanked her doctors and a team of nurses who refused to give up on her. ''When after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!,'' she wrote in the post.

Soon after she shared the photos, her friends from Bollywood dropped comments congratulating her and Guy. Richa Chadha wrote, ''God Bless'' with several heart emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari, Rasika Duggal and others also congratulated the couple on their new addition to the family.

Earlier Kalki announced the birth of Sappho with a powerful note about motherhood, humanity and kindness.

Sappho is the first child of Kalki with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki had confirmed her relationship with Guy in September last year. He is an Israeli composer, teacher and pianist.