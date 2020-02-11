Kalki Koechlin recounts her delivery experience: I begged them to take the baby out anyway

Kalki Koechlin recently embraced motherhood. She gave birth to a baby girl last Friday. The actress after revealing the name of her baby girl, Kalki has now shared the first glimpse of her daughter Sappho. Kalki took to Instagram to share photos with the hospital staff and her doctors. Along with it, she wrote penned a heartwarming note recounted her delivery experience.
Kalki thanked her doctors and a team of nurses who refused to give up on her. ''When after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!,'' she wrote in the post.
So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers! 💞🌼
Soon after she shared the photos, her friends from Bollywood dropped comments congratulating her and Guy. Richa Chadha wrote, ''God Bless'' with several heart emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari, Rasika Duggal and others also congratulated the couple on their new addition to the family.
Earlier Kalki announced the birth of Sappho with a powerful note about motherhood, humanity and kindness.
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space🌬️ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC
Sappho is the first child of Kalki with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki had confirmed her relationship with Guy in September last year. He is an Israeli composer, teacher and pianist.