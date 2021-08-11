Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna turns 15: Karan Johar calls SRK-Rani's film the most special journey

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IFUNKAAR Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna clocks15 years

Karan Johar directorial film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released 15 years ago on this day (August 11). As the film reached a milestone, KJo took to his social media to share a montage from the film and recalled the memories they made while shooting. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan

Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar wrote, "A film that will always remain extremely special to me. Tough to fathom that it's been 15 years to all the memories we made on set, while creating the music and so much more!! Here's to the kind of love that's strong enough to never say alvida to!!"

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna featured all the big names of the industry, however, he received a polarised response. Earlier, KJo had claimed that the film would have been better understood in today's time. On the 12th anniversary of KANK, the filmmaker had tweeted, "A film that will always remain special to me! Had polarised responses but is discussed and probably understood better today! My dream cast Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji"

Released in 2006, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna revolves around Dev and Maya meeting in the middle of their respective failing marriages. They become friends and try to help each other in salvaging their marriages but end up falling in love instead.

Currently, Karan Johar is hosting Bigg Boss OTT. The filmmaker will be seen interacting with the contestants every Sunday. On the other hand, KJo was all set to take the director's seat again with another multi starrer titled Takht. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the film got delayed and eventually got shelved.