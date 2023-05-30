Jr NTR continues to workout for Devara amidst vacation with wife Pranathi & sons | Photos, Videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JR NTRFANS Jr NTR with family

Jr NTR left for a vacation with his family to an undisclosed location. He along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, and his two sons -- Abhay and Bhargav was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on May 29. The pictures of Jr NTR and his family alighting from a car and entering the passenger terminal building went viral on social media. The actor can be seen holding little Bhargav's hands while Abhay was walking next to him. This time he has left for a vacation amidst the production of the upcoming movie 'Devara', directed by Koratala Siva.

The family was papped at the Hyderabad airport. Little Bhargav was seen holding his dad's hand, while Abhay walked next to him. Pranathi, who looked stunning in a white top which she paired with trousers.

Amid the family vacation, another visual of Jr NTR is going viral on social media, where he is seen with his physical trainer Kumar Mannava during a session. Young Tiger, as Jr NTR's fans call him, is working hard to get some mass for his role in 'Devara'. Kumar Mannava posted the picture with the actor on Instagram. "DEVARA at work. Home or away, once the prep starts nothing can come in the way. Away on a holiday but DEDICATION is on point," wrote the coach. Whether shooting or not, NTR keeps himself in shape. Even when he is on vacation, he is seen exercising without fail.

The first look poster of 'Devara', released on Jr NTR's birthday, has created excitement among his fans as this will be his first movie after the blockbuster 'RRR', in which he shared the screen with Ram Charan. The actor is basking in the glory of 'RRR', which bagged Oscar and Golden Globe awards this year for song 'Naatu Naatu' and also won many global accolades.

In 'Devara', late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will play the film lead. She will be making her Tollywood debut with this. Saif Ali Khan is said to be playing the villain. The film unit has reportedly completed the first schedule of the shooting.

Jr NTR is likely to return early and resume shooting. The buzz in film circles is that he will be seen in two different roles in the film.

