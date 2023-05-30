Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan: Celebs shower love on MS Dhoni's CSK

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and MS Dhoni's win

IPL 2023: The final match saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. With MS Dhoni's CSK winning by 5 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja finishing the match in Dhoni's style as he hit a six and a four in the last two balls, not only the ecstatic fans but Bollywood too celebrated the Men in Yellow's historic victory.

Ranveer Singh called MS Dhoni ‘GOAT’ and expressed his excitement on bowling out Shubhman Gill. The actor, who was following the match all through and was live tweeting, wrote, "RAVINDRASINH JADEJA!!!!! OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDD #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL, WHAT A FINISH !!!! WHAT A FINAL !!!!! #RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #Jaddu #IPL2023Final @IPL #ChennaiSuperKings" RAVINDRASINH JADEJA !!"

Ranveer also lauded the second runner up, Hardik Pandya's team Gujarat Titans as he wrote, "Hardik’s talismanic leadership @hardikpandya7 The fight and might of this team @gujarat_titans. Vanquished but gallant all the way! #AavaDe "

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal who watched the match live at the stadium were seen jumping in excitement after CSK won. Vicky wrote, "बदले तेरे MAHI…लेके जो कोई सारी, दुनिया भी देदे अगर.. तो किसे दुनिया चाहिए!!! MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal."

Kartik Aaryan said he got goosebumps while watching CSK vs GT.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Congratulations @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINAL!!! Commiserations to @gujarat_titans well played. @IPL" Congratulations @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINAL!!! Commiserations to @gujarat_titans well played.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Fairy tale finish @imjadeja - take a bow !!!" Also he wrote, "Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man ……"

