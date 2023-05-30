IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lift the trophy after defeating Gujarat Titans; netizens celebrate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chennai Super Kings lifts the trophy

IPL 2023: Finals was indeed a nail-biting match as Chennai Super Kings played against the Gujarat Titans. Following CSK's win over GT, ecstatic fans celebrated the Men in Yellow's historic victory by chanting MS Dhoni's name at the venue. The fans' enthusiasm and their love for the cricketer was clearly visible as they chanted 'Dhoni Dhoni'. Also, they showered love on Ravindra Jadega, who finished the match in Dhoni's style as he hit a six and a four in the last two balls.

A fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans in a final ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Twitter is celebrating the big win!

A 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six. Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each. The match was delayed due to rain. After the resumption, CSK was set a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket.

Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling. He also got Dhoni out for a golden duck. CSK needed 13 runs in the final over. But Mohit could not defend it as Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning four on the final ball. Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/36 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed (2/17) was also impressive with the ball.

(With ANI inputs)

Read More Trending News