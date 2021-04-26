Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez's adorable birthday wish for her dad will melt your heart; see pic

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her father Elroy on her birthday. The actress also shared her childhood picture. Sharing it, Jacqueline wrote, "Happy bday Dad miss you." In the picture, Jacqueline can be seen dressed in a white gown. She is also holding a certificate in her hand. The daughter-father are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Many fans, followers, and Jacqueline's friends from the industry dropped their good wishes in the comments section. Actress Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Happy Birthday, Uncle J." Host and comedian Maniesh Paul said, "Happy birthday, Uncle". Actress Urvashi Rautela wrote, "Wow that smile."

Last year in May during the pandemic the actress had shared a photograph of her parents. "Miss you both so much... can't wait to see you when this is all over," she captioned the photo. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Aww... pls give them my love... till v meet again in the Maldives."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline currently has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in "Bachchan Pandey", John Abraham-led "Attack", Saif Ali Khan-starrer horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus."

For 'Bachchan Pandey,' Jacqueline was trained for a very unusual form of art. The star learned the art of tightrope walking which is also called funambulism. It is a skill of walking along a thin wire or rope. The film is an action-comedy, directed by Farhad Samji. Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.