Video: Rashmika Mandanna shares her excitement to be on The Kapil Sharma Show, her ideal date & much more

Actress Rashmika Mandanna started her career with Kannada film and successfully entered Telugu and Tamil films. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut. The actress on Monday treated her fans with an interactive session and answered a few questions asked by them in the comment section.

In the 30 mins live session on her Instagram, Rashmika talked about her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun. She said, "He is simple, and to keep it that way, I would say he is a very sweet person."

Her fans also asked if she will ever appear on comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's show. To this, the actress excitedly replied, "I hope so and excited for it. Once I'm done with my Bollywood films' shoot and promotions begin, I'm looking forward to being on The Kapil Sharma Show."

Rashmika's fan asked her to go on a date with her. She replied, "I don't know what to do on a date but doing something adventurous stuff is my kinda date. we can do that."

Watch the video here:

The actress also expressed her love for the Korean pop band BTS and how she has watched all the series of Avenger movies.

At the end of the live session, Rashmika expressed gratitude and love for her fans. She said, "Each day it is your love that keeps me going. thank you for the love. I know, I had been away because I'm working but as soon as work gets easier and lighter, you will have all of me."

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Badshah's song 'Top Tucker.' She will next be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' Not only this, but the actress even has her second Bollywood project 'Goodbye' which is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

