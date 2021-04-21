Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA_VIJAYDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda goes down on knees to propose Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna in viral video

South actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have already impressed their fans with their chemistry in two films-- Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Well now, the duo set the screens on fire again after a video of their latest television commercial for a popular soap brand went viral on social media. Rashmika and Vijay, who recently turned brand ambassadors of the brand shot for the TVC recently at a private studio in Mumbai. Soon, a snippet from the shoot went crazily viral and showed Vijay sitting down on his knees and gifting a box to Rashmika. The 31-year-old actor looks romantically in the 25-year-old actress' eyes leaving fans go gaga over their chemistry.

Vijay for the ad shoot opted for a white blazer and beige colour trousers while Rashmika looked beautiful in her flowy pastel slip dress. Have a look at the BTS video of Rashmika and Vijay here:

Both the actors are not only known for their professional relationship but also for the rumours that claim that the two of them have been dating. However, the actress during an Instagram question and answer session with fans opened up about her relationship status and wrote, "This is for all those who keep putting my name with everyone I know.. I am single, and I love it...this is also me telling me those who crib about being single...trust me when you start having fun being single... your standards for your lover keep getting high."

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Badshah's song 'Top Tucker.' She will next be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' Not only this, but the actress even has her second Bollywood project 'Goodbye' which is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

While for Vijay, his next screen appearance will be in Telugu-Hindi bilingual film, Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be distributed by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.