Sonakshi Sinha leaves fans amazed with her drastic transformation, all thanks to 'Workout From Home' | PICS

Sonakshi Sinha leaves fans amazed with her drastic transformation, all thanks to 'Workout From Home'

Just like many others, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Sonakshi Sinha to do WFH. Well, in her case, it is more of 'workout from home.' And the result of the same is quite stunning and has been shared by the Bollywood actress herself on her social media. Taking to Instagram, Sona shared few pictures of herself in which she can be seen indulging in her workout session. Her drastic body transformation has definitely caught everyone's eyeballs and fans are talking about her weight loss journey. Some even said that it is not Sonakshi but her duplicate while others asked her how she shed those extra kilos. Alongside the photo, the actress wrote in the caption, "When #WFH for you means Workout from home. #gharperaho (stay at home)."

In the pictures that were shared on the application, Sonakshi can be seen in athleisure wear wearing a crop top and cycling tights with her hair tied up. She was standing by the side of a pilates machine, all set to work out in her apartment.

Have a look at her recent post here:

As soon as Sonakshi shared the same, her comments section got filled with complimentary comments from not just her fans but also her industry counterparts. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta commented, "Unbelievable! Your looking like a different person!!" Trainer Namrata Purohit wrote, "Pilates girl" while actor Priyaank Sharma commented, "Ufff."

It was for her debut Bollywood film 'Dabangg' opposite superstar Salman Khan that Sonakshi lost as many as 30kgs. She admitted weighing 95 kgs as a schoolkid and being bullied for it. Speaking about the same in an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress said, "I never took the bullying to heart. And I didn’t let it bring me down because I’ve always known there’s much more to me than my weight or my size."

She is one of the most active personalities on social media. Just recently, she shared a post on the current situation and wrote, "My “bola tha mask pehne rakho, ab dekho kya ho gaya” look."

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in war drama titled 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya co-starring, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. She will also be making her digital debut in the Amazon Prime Video series. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the series will feature Sinha playing the role of a cop and will co-feature Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.