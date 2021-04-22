Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai home screams luxury and elegance, check inside photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB2087 Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai home screams luxury and elegance

TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim always manage to bring a smile to their fans' faces whenever they share pictures and videos from their personal life. The duo is all set to recreate their chemistry with Saural Simar Ka 2 on the small screen. While fans are looking forward to it, have you seen their recently renovated Mumbai home? Well, the house screams luxury and elegance. Dipika and Shoaib love to share their priceless moments with their fans and have got clicked in every corner of their beautiful house, giving us a sneak peek into the lavishly decorated abode.

Other than gorgeous Instagram pictures, Shoaib Ibrahim gave his fans a house tour in his recent YouTube video. The actor revealed that the house isn't completely done yet but the couple is excited about it. Let's check out the inside photos of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Mumbai house.

Shoaib and Dipika reveal that they wanted to give their house an elegant and a royal feel which is why they decided on all white with golden and light brown shades for the house. The duo has done all the room majorly in white, even the furniture is white. Every room has chandeliers and golden lights to give it a classy look. Changing their living room, Dipika and Shoaib revealed that they let go of a lot of furniture to make the room look spacious.

The duo even has a wall dedicated to their awards. It consists of Dipika Kakar's Bigg Boss winning trophy as well as their YouTube Silver and Golden buttons. Have a look.

Shoaib and Dipika's bedroom also has a white and golden theme. It has an attached balcony which the duo claims to be their favorite place in the house. It has a caned swing which is Dipika's favorite. She revealed that she always wanted a swing in her house.

The bedroom also opens to another room which is their Namaz room. The interiors of the prayer room give an Arabic feel. The minimalistic tone of the house makes it look royal and classy.

On the work front, Dipika will be seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2. In the first look of the show which was shared on Instagram, Dipika can be seen wearing a red saree speaking to fans about how so many memories have been built already. She further said that because of the love of her fans, they are coming once again with the second season with someone special. The revelation of the same wasn't made as the actress asked everyone to wait a bit for the same.

Sharing the video on the platform, Dipika wrote alongside in the caption, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...... Lets create magic again @msrashmi2002_ ma’am @sonnalakakar @kshipradarekar & @colorstv."