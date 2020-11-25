Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Know more about India's latest crush

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE/VIJAYDEVERAKONDA Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Everything you need to know about her love life

One of the popular South Indian actresses Rashmika Mandanna recently came in the limelight when her fans started trending #NationalCrushRashmika on Twitter. She is without any doubt one of the much-loved celebrities who has impressed everyone with her stellar performances in films like Geeta Govindam, Dear Comrade, etc. Well. it is not just the films that keep her in the limelight but also her personal life. Her fans are in awe of her so much so that they want to know what's going on with her life even the romantic relationships. This is the reason why her name gets associated with a lot of male co-stars one of which is Vijay Deverakonda.

Yes, that's true! There have been a lot of talks going on and about the two of them sharing a special relationship with each other. Although, none have accepted the same in the public light, there have been several incidents on social media that add fuel to the fire. Once during the promotion of their film, Rashmika tweeted, "These are the times I love – where it’s the test of genuine love. And it’s this time you realize who truly love and care for you and them- deserve all the love and care in the world and to those who don’t love you.. well – just wish them happiness!"

These are the times I love - where it’s the test of genuine love.♥ And it’s this time you realise who truly love and care for you and they- deserve all the love and care in the world and to those who don’t love you.. well - just wish them happiness!✨♥ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 19, 2019

In an event when a reporter asked her a question about her broken engagement, Vijay came out in her defense and said, "I don’t even know your question…but it is no one’s business. Like I am giving an answer. I don’t even understand the question…how is it anyone’s business…"

The actress in an interview with International Business Times revealed that Vijay Deverakonda helped her in recovering from her breakup with ex-boyfriend, Rakshit Shetty. She said, "I was recovering from my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care, which I found in Devarakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions, and it was he who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace."

However, during an Instagram question and answer session with fans, she opened up about her relationship status and wrote, "This is for all those who keep putting my name with everyone I know.. I am single, and I love it...this is also me telling me those who crib about being single...trust me when you start having fun being single... your standards for your lover keep getting high."

But the fans have still not left the hope of seeing the two together!

For the unversed, Rashmika after dating Rakshit for two years got engaged with him but their fans get the shock of their lives when they called off their engagement in 2018. The man in an interview opened up about the breakup and said that "all these experiences come ‘for a reason’ and it was important for one to cherish them and move ahead in life."

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa with superstar Allu Arjun. It is directed by Sukumar. Also, Rashmika has Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu and Acharya in her kitty.