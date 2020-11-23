NationalCrushRashmika trends after Google declares Rashmika Mandanna as the National Crush of India 2020

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Google declares Rashmika Mandanna as the National Crush of India 2020

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has earned mass popularity in the north as well. The actress has been credited with some of the best performances in South Indian films and her style statement is much admired by the fans. While her characters are much admired by the fans, recently, search giant Google also declared her the National Crush of India for the year 2020. Starring in Telugu and Kannada films, Rashmika has become the most loved personality of the year and her fans have been expressing their excitement by trending #NationalCrushRashmika on Twitter.

Reacting to the title, Rashmika's fans flooded the internet with beautiful portraits, fan-made posters and VMs of the Pushpa actress. One Twitter user wrote, "She has only lovers not haters. Her expression is killer. She is so cute I love her and my dream to meet her. #NationalCrushRashmika" Another said, "I don't know about the nation, but Rashmika as Lilly is one of my all-time crushes. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes" Fans also shared pictures of Rashmika imitating the popular social media emojis, which had become a popular trend in the past as well. Check out what Rashmika's fans are tweeting about the actress-

She has only lovers not haters. Her expression is killer. She is so cute I love her and my dream to meet her. #NationalCrushRashmika @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/VQWN77vjKu — Abhishek@99 (@Abhishe26506457) November 23, 2020

All time favorite ....! 😊



Her expressions , her cuteness ❤️#NationalCrushRashmika pic.twitter.com/v5DqXHJSzg — आदित्य विशेन Aditya Bisen (@AdityaBisen10) November 23, 2020

My crush❣️🌺

My love❣️🌺



Legendary fans of @iamRashmika are expressing their joy seeing their favorite actress as National Crush of India in Google..



Congratulations Rashmika.. 🎉🙌🏻#NationalCrushRashmika #RashmikaMandanna ❤😘 pic.twitter.com/N9NMK3SNUI — Rashmika Mandanna Fans Army (@RashmikaFanArmy) November 23, 2020

I don't know about the nation, but Rashmika as Lilly is one of my all-time crushes. 😍💕❤️#NationalCrushRashmika pic.twitter.com/c8eHflmlQl — Nitish Gnostic (@nitishgnostic) November 23, 2020

#NationalCrushRashmika @iamRashmika Fashion Icon!! Can carry any dress with ease!! A lovely sight always!! pic.twitter.com/bN9JdqidCE — Rashmika Mandanna Canada FC🇨🇦 (@rashmikahugs) November 23, 2020

She is the queen of expressions

Many people love her

She is very cute @iamRashmika #NationalCrushRashmika pic.twitter.com/F5VVsYNyjY — ASIMᴬᴿᵀʳᵉⁿᵈᴼⁿᴬᵘᵍ²⁴ᵗʰ (@ASIM90816339) November 23, 2020

@iamRashmika Hey Lilly you are so damn perfect & inspiration to all that Everyone falls in love with you & huge respect towards you.#NationalCrushRashmika pic.twitter.com/xq6uLRskfi — KUMAR PUNYASLOKA 🇮🇳 (@kpunyasloka10) November 23, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna rose to fame with her brilliant performance in Geeta Govindam opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. The duo has starred together in film Dear Comrad as well and fans love their chemistry. Currently, Rashmika is gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa with superstar Allu Arjun. It is directed by Sukumar. Also, Rashmika has Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu and Acharya in her kitty.

Talking about the National Crush of India 2020 Male, it is said that Vijay Deverakonda has bagged the title. Breaking the records with his film Arjun Reddy, Vijay marked his name with golden letters in the industry and earned mass popularity among the fans. He further proved his acting mettle with films like Dear Comrad, NOTA, Taxiwaala, World Famous Lover, and others.

