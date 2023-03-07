'I love you my baby...'Jacqueline Fernandez gets a heartfelt Holi wish from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, has sent a letter to Bollywood actress and rumored ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez wishing her on Holi festival. The 'love letter' was not only addressed to Jacqueline but also the media, whom he thanked for 'putting out his version' in the open.

In the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar first wished his media friends, family, supporters, haters, friends and all his enemies and legal team Happy Holi. Then, calling Jacqueline the 'most fantastic human', Sukesh promised to bring back the 'colours which have faded or disappeared' from her life. He wrote, "I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility."

"You know I will got to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love," the letter added.

Image Source : TWITTERSukesh Chandrashekhar's letter for Jacqueline Fernandez

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an Rs-200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez earlier had appeared before the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering investigation against Sukesh and others.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Sukesh and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. He reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband. Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to travel abroad amid probe in money laundering case involving conman Sukesh

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra on Hollywood career and Citadel: 'Entertainment goes beyond borders and language'

Latest Entertainment News