Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER J-Hope poses with soldiers from military camp, undergoes training on handling guns. See pics

New images of J-Hope have surfaced online more than a week after he enlisted in the South Korean military. A supporter posted images of J-Hope wearing his uniform on Twitter. J-Hope was seen brandishing a gun while posing with his squad members in one of the photos.

The rapper could be seen grinning in another image as he ate. J-Hope was seated beside other troops in the picture as a plate with various dishes was set in front of him. J-Hope also gave the thumbs-up signal as he smiled for the camera.

Sharing the photo the fan wrote on Twitter, "#Hobi had his 1st course of combat skills, & firearms training about how to handle a gun. Pics are official and reviewed by the commander at the 23rd-5th cafe at Camp Shinkyo University. My #Hoseok, I’m so proud of you."

J-Hope, the second member of BTS to enlist in the army, recently reported to a South Korean boot camp to begin his 18-month mandatory military service. A boot camp in Wonju, roughly 90 kilometres (55 miles) east of Seoul, is where J-Hope is reportedly presently residing. I love you, Army," J-Hope wrote in a message on Weverse before departing for the camp. I'll run into you again. In addition, he shared pictures of himself sporting a military buzz cut.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu's Dunki BTS video leaked from Kashmir | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News