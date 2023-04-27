Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu's Dunki BTS video leaked from Kashmir | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SRKSSAIRA, IAMRAJSRK1 Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee's Dunki BTS video leaked

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the ground, giving his all for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. The actor recently flew to Kashmir to shoot for the next schedule of the film. King Khan and Hirani have collaborated for the first time, and their fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch what they bring to screen. Several videos emerged on the Internet shortly after King Khan's arrival in Kashmir. Now, a new video has emerged online from the sets that also features his co-star Taapsee Pannu.

The viral video features Shah Rukh and Taapsee on the sets of Dunki. It appears from the video that the pair is filming a scene where they are shopping. SRK is spotted sporting a red jacket, while Taapsee is wearing a beige winter jacket. They may be seen strolling towards a rack with t-shirts and other items.

Aside from shooting video, a fresh image is doing the rounds on the internet. SRK is decked out in a black winter jacket and matching cargo pants in the photo. He finished off his ensemble with black sunglasses and a sleek hairdo. The star is spotted posing with hotel personnel in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who has not appeared in a film in over four years, has had a spectacular year. In 2023, he made a triumphant return to the big screen. He appeared in the blockbuster Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan shattered every record and went on to become the most successful Hindi film of all time. The actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set to be released on June 2, 2023.

Also read: Citadel Review: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as spies are fearless but the storyline isn't

Also read: Salman Khan's KKBJ co-star Bhumika Chawla is upset for not being invited on TKSS: 'Kapil Sharma ko call..'

Latest Entertainment News