Is BTS' V playing golf with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik? ARMY on their toes to solve this K-pop mystery

Is BTS' V playing golf with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik? Videos and photos of Korean stars Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik playing golf were already intriguing enough for fans. However, when they realised that those snaps could actually have been clicked by BTS' popular singer V aka Kim Taehyung., things got a little more dramatic. BTS ARMY is convinced that they heard V’s voice in the videos, but they can't be sure because none of them features him.

Actor Choi Woo-shik, who was last seen in the series Our Beloved Summer shared a series of photos from his outing along with a video on Instagram. Soon after, fans flooded the comment section saying they can hear V's voice in the backdrop.

Likewise, Park Seo-joon, who is known for Korean series Kill Me, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim among others posted photos from golf session on Instagram. While he did not share any pics with either Kim Taehyung or Choi Woo-shik, fans think they are from the same location and apparently clicked by V.

For the unversed, V, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik are good friends in real life. These three along with "Gin & Tonic" singer Peakboy and singer-actor Park Hyung-sik are a group of close friends known as the ‘Wooga Squad’. V and Choi Woo-shik also cemented their friendship when the former sang the song ‘Christmas Tree’ for Choi Woo-shik’s show Our Beloved Summer.

Meanwhile, V and his BTS bandmates-- RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope are gearing up for the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. According to the label, Big Hit Music, the anthology album 'Proof' reflects the "thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS."

'Proof' is set to be released on June 10.