Follow us on Image Source : FILE Is Big B planning to revive 'Sunday darshan' with fans at Jalsa? Here's what we know!

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the much-loved actors in not just India but also in the world. Fans all over keep a track of what's up with him. This is why he is quite active on his social media handles where he keeps on sharing updates with his followers. Well, it seems that Big B fans are soon going to get some good news. Going by his latest blog entry, the actor has shared his desire to resume the Sunday meet with his fans that used to take place two years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, that's true! For those unversed of the ritual, every Sunday, the megastar's morning routine was to wave to his fans that gathered outside his residence Jalsa in Mumbai. Now, that the COVID restrictions have been lifted, it seems that the event could become a reality again!

Taking to his personal blog, the actor wrote, "Alright .. the news about the city of Mumbai is that no more masks and protocol of Covid .. which comes as a blessing .. and the restrictions of flights in the International to be given operations as normal. So hopefully travel from far off lands shall be in permission .. and perhaps the Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions. Such a desire to look forward to when I am back. Love and am in the resting mode now .. need to recover."

Not only this, but he even wrote about the wrap of his project in Rishikesh. Big B wrote, "Travel over .. leaving the ‘devbhoomi’ with an immense feel of exhilaration to have been in this divine environ .. the work the atmosphere of work .. the crew and the colleagues .. all .. and the need to get back again .. to them .. and in the divinity of the surroundings."

Image Source : TWITTER/BIGB A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's Sundar darshan with fans

Seems like a piece of great news, right?

In September last year, he expressed his sadness of not being able to meet his fans. Taking a stroll down the memory lane, he shared a picture and wrote, "thank you well wisher .. yes .. when will those Sunday well-wishers at Jalsa return .."

Alongside the note, Big B posted an image of himself surrounded by imaginary fans and he was seen embracing them as the human connection has gotten a bit lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When in 2020, the country witnessed a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the 'Don' actor took to Twitter and informed everyone about the meeting being cancelled. He wrote, "T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe."

Well, coming to the work front, he is currently awaiting the release of Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, he has a number of films in the pipeline including-- Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and the Hindi remake of a Hollywood flick titled The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.