Ira Khan opens up on coping with depression at cousin's wedding: I'm okay but I'm also crying alot

Ira Khan opens up on coping with depression at cousin's wedding

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was ruling the headlines for her gorgeous pictures from her cousin Zayn Marie's wedding. The star kid had shared pictures on her Instagram in which she was seen posing with the bride and the groom and sizzled in a yellow saree. The pictures also showed Ira enjoying the wedding, however, in her latest social media post, Ira opened up about how she coped up with depression at the wedding. The diva revealed that she hasn't been feeling good lately and has been crying a lot. She said that her days are going like 'go to work, cry and go to sleep.'

Ira Khan in October last year had come forward to talk about mental health and had opened up on her tryst with clinical depression on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. In her recent post, Ira expressed that she has been trying to post more videos on mental health on Instagram but she has been feeling low lately. Talking about her cousin's wedding, she revealed how she suppressed her real feelings and talked a lot. While she was happy for the couple, she said that she had to force herself to smile for the pictures. Ira also mentioned that she wanted to give herself a break and participate in the wedding ceremonies and not stay in bed all day.

Ira Khan captioned the video saying, "Hello again FT. Wiza TRIGGER WARNING: It’s not a happy, positive video. It’s not an unhappy, negative video either. But I’m.. blah and if you’re low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge. And clearly I mumble. A lot. Will be more conscious next time."

On a related note, Ira Khan had shared a video in October last year in which she had talked about her depression. She had said, "Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better."

Talking about the wedding, Ira had shared a couple of pictures on Instagram which went viral instantly. In one of the pictures, she was seen standing next to Nupur Shikhare and along with the couple all posing and smiling. Alongside, she wrote, "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship I just want to say.... FINALLY!"

Ira's cousin Zayn Marie tied the knot with Akash Mohimen in Alibaug. The ceremonies were attended by her father Aamir Khan, cousin Imran Khan, Nupur Shikhare who happens to be Ira's rumoured boyfriend and others.

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.