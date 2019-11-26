Image Source : TWITTER Latest News on International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and others light up the red carpet, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Kubra Sait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others arrived at the red carpet of 47th International Emmy Awards ceremony in style.

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Kubra Sait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others arrived at the red carpet of 47th International Emmy Awards ceremony that took place in New York on Tuesday morning (Monday in US). The stars not just represented India with their best work but dazzled on the red carpet like a million dollars. Teams Lust Stories, The Remix and Sacred Games made their debut at the celebrated event. Lust Stories was nominated in two categories - Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Actress (Radhika Apte). Sacred Games was up for Best Drama Series and reality show The Remix was up for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.

While the shows couldn’t manage to bring back the Emmy Award, they lit up the red carpet with their vibrant looks. Radhika Apte walked the carpet looking like a million dollars in a beautiful asymmetrical gown. The actress had twice the fun as she appeared for both Lust Stories and Sacred Games just like her directed Anurag Kashyap.

On the other hand, Karan Johar had his fan moment when he got clicked with the writers of popular TV series Game of Thrones. KJo shared a photo on his twitter and wrote, “Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys” The filmmaker also told NDTV before making his big debut, "Whether we win or lose, we will party."

Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/2XnIMEppvL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 26, 2019

