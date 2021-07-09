Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan is 'ready for takeoff' with Deepika Padukone for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' | PICS

Megastars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, ever since the announcement of their collaboration have excited the fans. Just yesterday, it was announced that their upcoming next directed by Siddharth Anand titled 'Fighter' will be India's first aerial action franchise. Fans who were continuously scouting the updates for the upcoming movie have a reason to rejoice as the actors have finally shared one. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted a string of pictures of him posing with Deepika and the director. "The gang is ready for take off," he captioned the post.

Fans became excited to see their favourites in one frame. "You both look so good together. Can't wait to watch you guys in the movie," a social media user commented. "The images are feast for the eyes," another one wrote.

Have a look at his post here:

Speaking about the project, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said, "An aerial action film offers a unique Cinematic experience. Its never been done in India. Being a Top Gun fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. Fighter is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise."

On Thursday, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update about the movie on his Instagram handle and revealed that 'Fighter' will be India's first aerial action franchise which will salute the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces.

"BIGGG NEWS... HRITHIK - DEEPIKA IN SIDDHARTH ANAND'S NEXT 'FIGHTER'... #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone will star in #India's first aerial action franchise #Fighter... Directed by #SiddharthAnand... Produced by #Viacom18Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. #Fighter salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. Designed for a global audience. Will be shot at locations across the world. 2022 release," he wrote.

The film which will be directed by Sidharth Anand was announced on Hrithik's birthday this year. It will be the first Indian film franchise to explore the genre of aerial action. 'Fighter' will be made on a massive scale for a global audience and is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

-With ANI inputs