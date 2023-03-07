Holi 2023: Kareena Kapoor shares colour-filled photos with Taimur and Jehangir, fans wish little munchkins

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor's Instagram upload

Holi 2023: Bollywood's pout queen, Kareena Kapoor has treated her fans with some joyful pictures from her Holi celebrations. The actress celebrated Holi at her home with her sons Taimur and Jehangir. The little munchkins were seen all drenched and covered with colours. The mother-son team made sure to have a blast with their pichkaris. Kareena also mentioned Saif who could not be with them for the fun.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu). Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

In the first photo, Kareena is seen holding Taimur and Jehangir close to her. All three of them look drenched in water and colours as they play Holi. While Kareena and Taimur smiled for the camera, Jeh was in his Holi mood even while being clicked. It was followed by happy solo pictures of Taimur and Jehangir, totally lost in having fun in the open area at their home. A big playmat was laid down on the floor by the swimming pool for their Holi fun.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous 90's diva and Kareena's big sister Karisma Kapoor also shared fun pictures from the Holi celebrations at her home. She shared some before and after pictures while playing with colours and wrote, “How it started and how it’s going. Happy Holi. #holifestival #loveandlight.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. She has a long list of her upcoming projects in 2023 and 2024. She has Ekta Kapoor's 'The Crew', Tabu and Kriti Sanon, will be seen together for a comedy movie directed by Ajay Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Diljit Dosanjh, a superstar singer from Punjab, has also joined the cast. She also has Shashanka Ghosh’s hit women-centric drama Veere Di Wedding sequel.

