Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Bigg Boss 16 fame reveals | EXCLUSIVE

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary may not have become Bigg Boss 16 winner, she has won many hearts and become the Queen of the season. Host Salman Khan also declared that the title of BB16 winner goes to MS Stan but the way Priyanka conducted herself, she is the true winner of the reality show. Since then, the TV actress has been ruling the headlines and social media trends. She has not only shown how humble she is but has also proved what it takes to show strength and fight alone. Now that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is ready to jump on exciting new projects, is Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 one of them?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in an exclusive conversation with India TV opened up about her upcoming projects and confirmed that she has been offered KKK13. The TV actress revealed that while the offer is on the table, she still has a lot of thinking to do since she has many fears. Priyanka explained that because of her fears, she has the inhibitions to agree to the adventure-based reality show. There is no denying that Priyanka's fans definitely want to see her in the show.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary revealed that she has a cute song releasing soon with Ankit Gupta. The duo's chemistry has always been the talk of the town since the Udaariyaan days. Bigg Boss 16 further added to their fame and name. On Monday, Priyanka also released the poster of the song titled 'Kuch Itne Haseen'. She wrote, "Bringing the Romance of Summer to Life with ''Kuch Itne Haseen''

Priyanka and Ankit Gupta shot the music video in Chandigarh recently.

There were rumours that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also confirmed for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki. While no official announcement has been made yet, the actress revealed that she has been asked to keep her dates free. Earlier, reports claimed that Priyanka will be playing a small role in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial and will be seen in a different avatar.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss season 16. Though she was the second runner-up, she was called ‘janta ki winner’ by several netizens. She was considered to be the winner of the show as her journey impressed fans a lot.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bigg Boss 16 Journey Video-

