Shiv Thakare hints at buying a new car at award function, tell paps 'Average wali gaadi...'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare gained massive fandom. He emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. He might have lost the winning trophy to his close friend MC Stan but the reality star garnered much love and appreciation. Recently, he was papped at an award function, where he confirmed buying a new car. Shiv reveals he was given two options and he chose to buy the car with a better 'average'.

When paps, who were stationed outside the venue asked Shiv, "sun mein aya hai naya gaadi lene wale ho aap (Heard, that you are buying a new car)." To this, the BB16 contestant replied, "yaar sun ne mein aya hai but abhi take btaya ni... token money diya hai mene, token vapis nahi lunga...average wali gaadi li bro (I have given the token money and will not take it back).. Following this, when paps questioned, "Konsi li?" Shiv responded, "surprise hai na bro... pehla mithai tum logo ko khilaunga nut do gaadiyan thi, ek ka average kam tha, ek ka zyada mene liya zyada average wali."

He further added, "arrey sharing ni chaiye apun ko, apun hi daalega apna diesel... milte hain, thank you." As the video went viral, his excited fans flooded the social media with good wishes for the reality king. One said, "He bought a new car..I wish God fulfill his all dream." Another added, "@ShivThakare9 congratulations and may God bless you n fulfill your heart's desires."

Shiv Thakare on losing BB16

When asked if he is disappointed about not winning Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare in an interview to a media house said, "Jo hona tha vo hua.Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day. Jo cheeze maine shiddat se ki hai vo mujhe mili bhi hai. I have been appreciated as well. Jo cheez ke liye gaya tha vo leke aaya."

"Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti. The ones who connected with me are happy. Hopefully, I will stand by the ones who have stood by me. And I will help them achieve their dreams in some or another way," he added.

