Does Kapil Sharma add fake comments on celebrity pictures? Saurav Gurjar calls out comedian

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows in India. The comedian welcomes different celebrities and engages them in conversation while making sure to inject humour for everyone. In a new section dubbed "Post Ka Postmortem," he reads amusing comments left on celebrities' official social media accounts. Nevertheless, those comments did not sit well with Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar, who claimed that fake comments were made on his social media account for the show.

Ranbir recently appeared on the show with stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Beginning with his customary reading of comments left on celebrities' Instagram profiles, Kapil started his fun segment. As Ranbir doesn't have one, Kapil obtained images from various accounts that included him. Kapil also mentioned Saurav Gurjar, who shared a photo of himself and Ranbir at the gym. He initially inquired as to whether he was his trainer, but Ranbir responded that he was his co-star. He could be seen lifting Ranbir onto his back in the picture.

The first comment read, "Lagta hai, Ranbir ne nayi gaadi li hai B M BABLU." The next comment read, "Kuch logon ko aise hi gym laana padta hai (some people have to be brought to the gym like this)." The third one read, "Inko 70kg ka dumble chahiye tha.. nahi mila toh ranbir ko utha liya."

This disgusted Saurav, who posted a clip of the game segment on Twitter along with his opinion. His caption read, "आप अच्छे इंसान है @KapilSharmaK9 लोगो को हॅसाते हैं लेकिन आप और आपकी टीम यें झूठें कमेंट कैसे दिखा सकते हैं किसी की सोशल मीडिया पर। This is not acceptable जय हिंद #TheKapilSharmaShow." (You are a good person @KapilSharmaK9 You make people laugh but how can you and your team show these false comments on someone's social media. This is not acceptable. Jai Hind #TheKapilSharmaShow)

Meanwhile, the comedian has been mum on the matter and has not replied to Saurav Gurjar yet.

