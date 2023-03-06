Vivian Dsena gets married AGAIN, secretly ties the knot with girlfriend Nouran Aly: report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVIANDSENAFC Vivian Dsena secretly ties the knot with girlfriend

Vivian Dsena has discovered love again a few years after his divorce. Earlier, the actor was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple divorced legally in December 2021 after separating amicably in December 2017. According to media sources, Vivian, who was dating Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, has taken their relationship to the next level and married her. The couple first met when Nouran contacted Vivian for an interview, and they have been dating for over four years.

The actor married Nouran Aly in a hush-hush ceremony a year ago. Dsena has kept his marriage private. According to the Hindustan Times, "Vivian got married to Nouran in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony." The report further suggests, "The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock."

Dsena has previously claimed that he will always be secretive about his wedding. In a Times of India interview last year, Vivian said, "Even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that… I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either."

Earlier, in a previous conversation with Bombay Times, Vivian revealed his connection with Nouran Aly. He said, "Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her."

