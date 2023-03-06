Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHUBMAN GILL Shubman Gill reveals his Bollywood crush and it is not Sara Ali Khan

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has revealed that his Bollywood crush is actress Rashmika Mandanna. Gill, who is currently part of the Indian squad playing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, made the revelation during a recent media interaction after being asked about his favourite actress.

Initially, Gill laughed off the question, but when pressed further, he admitted that he has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna. The news quickly went viral on social media, with fans of the actress expressing their excitement about the revelation. However, Rashmika Mandanna has not yet responded to Gill's statement.

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actress who began her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in 2016. She became a pan-India actress after her appearance in the 2021 Telugu film Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. Mandanna has also appeared in two Bollywood films, Goodbye and Mission Majnu, and is currently shooting for two more movies, including the sequel to Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule, and the film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

In cricket news, the Indian team lost the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to Australia by nine wickets, and the visitors secured their slot in the World Test Championship 2023 final. The Indian team will now play the fourth and final Test match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, starting from March 17. Winning this match is crucial for India to secure a spot in the World Test Championship Final later this year.

Also read: Bholaa trailer out: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer appears action-packed; BGM ups the ante

Also read: Throwback: When Amitabh Bachchan survived a ‘clinically dead’ condition in 1982

Latest Entertainment News