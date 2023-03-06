Bheed teaser out: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar starrer looks like a walk through traumatic past

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMARRAO Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Bheed teaser out

The much-anticipated teaser of Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed is finally out. The gripping teaser is set in a monochrome tone. Bheed depicts the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown. The teaser has fans curious and eagerly looking forward to the trailer release.

The teaser has now revealed the mighty ensemble of Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, and Kritika Kamra.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is about the hardships of the impoverished amid the 2020 national lockdown.

Check out the teaser:

On Monday, Rajkummar Rao also took to his social media to share a glimpse of Bheed with the new teaser. His caption read, "A crisis that created borders within the country and its people.Teaser Out Now! Witness the invisible story of #Bheed, releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

