Sheezan Khan's FIRST post after his jail release in Tunisha Sharma case is about family love

Sheezan Khan was recently granted bail after 70 days in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. He was arrested on charges of abetment of Alibaba co-star and was released on bail on Saturday (March 4) by Vasai court. The actor has reunited with his mother and sisters Shafaqq Naaz and Falaq Naaz and is spending some quality time during Holi festival. The Khan sisters have taken to their Instagram handles to share an awwdorable family photo and also penned a note which read, “Shukaran sukoon. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us #sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily.”

After months of struggle, the family is seen flashing a million-dollar smile as they spend time together. Fans left loving comments on the post. One user wrote, "So happy for you.. Allah salamat rakhe (May god protect you)." Another shared, "Can’t explain my happiness to see this family photo Bless u all." A third comment read, "Wishing you all the most beautiful and most colourful Holi of all time. Stay blessed."

Sheezan was granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court. Also, he was asked to submit his passport. District Judge RD Deshpande heard the bail application. Along with this, Sheezan was asked not to tamper with the evidence related to the case.

Talking about his release from jail, the actor told the Bombay Times, "Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them. Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother."

Tunisha and Sheezan's case

Tunisha (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul near Vasai in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on December 24, 2022. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor 'used' her daughter.

Sheezan in his petitions said to have a relationship and break-ups are normal facets of life and hence he cannot be held responsible for Tunisha's death. Once a chargesheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts.

