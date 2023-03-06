Sheezan Khan claims 'Tunisha Sharma would have fought for me' after 70 days of jail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma's old photo

Sheezan Khan has been released from jail after 70 days. She was the main accused in TV actress Tunisha Sharma's death case. The actress' family had accused him of abetment to suicide. Now that he is out on bail, Sheezan says that if Tunisha was alive, she would have fought for him. Soon after the actress' death, Sheezan was taken into custody and was questioned about his relationship with her. The duo had dated and were going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Sheezan also claimed that he now knows the value of freedom. He told the Bombay Times, "Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them. Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother."

Sheezan was granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court. Also, he is asked to submit his passport. District Judge RD Deshpande heard the bail application. Along with this, Sheezan has been asked not to tamper with the evidence related to the case.

The actor's mother, both sisters, brother and maternal uncle were present at Vasai Court. They expressed joy and satisfaction after Sheezan got bail. They thanked fans and the media for their support.

Tunisha and Sheezan's case

Tunisha (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul near Vasai in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on December 24, 2022. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor 'used' her daughter.

Sheezan in his petitions said to have a relationship and break-ups are normal facets of life and hence he cannot be held responsible for Tunisha's death. Once a chargesheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts.

