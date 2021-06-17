Himesh Reshammiya's old pic with Alka Yagnik goes viral, singer is totally unrecognisable

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAREPHOTOCLUB Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik

An old photo of singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya has surfaced on the Internet. With curly hair and some extra pounds, the singer looks absolutely unrecognisable in the picture. Also featuring with him in the photo is singer Alka Yagnik. While it is still unclear when the picture was clicked, it is being reported that the photo was taken some 15 years ago during a show called 'Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai'.

The photo has surely got many scratching their heads. Some Instagram users compared the Himesh to veteran actor Farooq Sheikh. The photo also reminded some of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmaah's Bhide. "We all know that is Farooq Sheikh sir," wrote a user, while another quipped, "Mujhe to Bhide lag raha." Many others were baffled seeing his transformation. "Time ke sath inki umar kam ho rahi hai (sic)," said a user and another exclaimed, "Was he 50 then and 25 now?"

Meanwhile, the Bollywood Singer dropped his third studio album titled 'Surroor 2021' last week. This comes days after he took to social media to announce the album. Taking to Instagram, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer shared a teaser poster and video of his album. The poster which revealed that Karan Wahi's girlfriend Uditi Singh will be seen alongside him also shows the singer in his iconic cap and mic. With this album, Himesh is all set to launch his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Surroor 2021 is the title song of the album and has already caused a lot of buzz on the internet. Taking to Instagram, Himesh announced the release of his third studio album. "Surroor 2021 title track is out now on Himesh Reshammiya melodies you tube channel , give it all your love , Jai Matadi let’s rock...surroor girl @uditisinghh #surroor2021 #surroor2021titletrack #himeshreshammiya #uditisingh #himeshreshammiyamelodies," he wrote.

Currently, he's seen judging Indian Idol 12.

