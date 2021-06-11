Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMESH RESHAMMIYA Himesh Reshammiya drops new album 'Surroor 2021' in his iconic cap and fans can't keep calm

Himesh Reshammiya is back! The Bollywood Singer dropped his third studio album titled 'Surroor 2021' on June 11 and his fans cannot get enough of it. This comes days after he took to social media to announce the album. Taking to Instagram, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer shared a teaser poster and video of his album. The poster which revealed that Karan Wahi's girlfriend Uditi Singh will be seen alongside him also shows the singer in his iconic cap and mic. With this album, Himesh is all set to launch his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Surroor 2021 is the title song of the album and has already caused a lot of buzz on the internet. Taking to the Instagram, Himesh announced the release of his third studio album. "Surroor 2021 title track is out now on Himesh Reshammiya melodies you tube channel , give it all your love , Jai Matadi let’s rock...surroor girl @uditisinghh #surroor2021 #surroor2021titletrack #himeshreshammiya #uditisingh #himeshreshammiyamelodies," he wrote.

Soon, after this, fans on Twitter started trending Himesh Reshammiya and 'Surroor 2021', appreciating his come back.

Here is how netizens reacted: