Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya finds doppelganger in Danish Mohd in 'HR Ka Suroor' special episode

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV Himesh Reshammiya finds doppelganger in Danish Mohd

A weekend filled with fun and entertainment lies ahead as Indian Idol Season 12 will see singer Sonu Kakkar as the special guest for the episode themed India Ki Farmayish. In the special episode, the contestants will fulfil a ‘Farmayish’ of a song made by the guests. Along with that Himesh Reshammiya’s chartbusters in the episode themed Himesh Ka Suroor will be up for the audience. Here are 5 interesting things to watch out for in this week's Indian Idol episode:

Himesh Reshammiya find a doppelganger in Danish Mohd

Danish Mohd’s performance on Himesh Reshammiya’s hit songs Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Teraa Surroor and received mighty praises. While everyone knows apart from singing Danish also enjoys impersonating personalities, he had a surprise in store for guest judge Himesh Reshammiya. Post his power packed performance, Danish will be seen entering the stage as Himesh Reshammiya from head to toe! At one point, he looked so much like Himesh that everyone on set including Himesh could not make out the difference.

Pawandeep Rajan finds a fan in Little Drummer Boy Joey

Talented singer Pawandeep Rajan impressed everyone with his soulful performance on the song Phir Se Udd Chala. To encourage Pawandeep, Drummer Boy Joey (Prayaan) showcased his highly profound skill of playing the drums. Further, as a token of appreciation, Pawan who is known for his signature Himachali topi (cap), gracefully gifted his cap to Prayaan who was visibly happy.

Fitness buff Tripat Singh’s advice for Shanmukha Priya

While contestant Shanmukha Priya impresses the judges by singing Darling Ankhon se Ankhen Char Karne Do. The cherry on the cake was the presence of fitness buff Tripat Singh who came to motive Shanmukha Priya. Mr. Singh showed off his power fitness moves which shocked everyone on the sets.

Vartika Jha dances to the tunes of Nihal Tauro

Marvellous singer Nihal Tauro mesmerised everyone with his fabulous performance on a romantic song Mere Rang Mein Rangane Wali on the 'Farmayish of the sensational Super Dancer Chapter 4 choreographer Vartika Jha. After his performance, Vartika joins him on stage and shakes a leg. While Vartika mesmerizes everyone with her power packed moves, Nihal on the other hand, tries to catch up to her steps in the most hilarious way!

Shabbir Kumar impressed by Danish Mohd

Talented contestant Danish Mod who gave an incredible performance on the song Jab Hum Jawan Honge and Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai Jung Hai at the Farmayish of Shabbir Kumar, amazes everyone present on sets. Further in the show, the ace playback singer will be seen sharing the stage and encourage Danish to excel at his skill.

Indian Idol season 12 premiers every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television