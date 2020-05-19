HappyBirthdayNTR: Fans flood Twitter with wishes ahead of RRR actor Jr NTR's birthday

South Indian superstar Jr NTR is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday on May 20. The actor, who is known for spectacular performances in Telugu films, is ruling the internet ahead of his special day as fans trend #HappyBirthdayNTR on Twitter. The actor enjoys a huge fan base and social media is flooded with his drool-worthy photos and videos. Jr NTR is the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao, commonly referred to as NTR. While the actor's real name is Tarak, fans started calling him Jr NTR after his first film.
As Jr. NTR gear up to celebrate his 37th birthday, here are a few glimpses of the wishes and love from the fans taking over the internet-
##HappyBirthdayNTR@tarak9999— Suneel Veluru (@VeluruSuneel) May 19, 2020
Happy birthday annaya🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/28E5ivwVCY
#HappyBirthdayNTR— ᵀʳᵉⁿᵈ ᴼⁿ MAY 19th (@SURENDRATarak20) May 19, 2020
Massive expressions
And attatidue Ka bap pic.twitter.com/SesN5fluTT
Here Its Mutual Display Pic For ' Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao ' Birthday Spl From Behalf All Thalapathy @actorvijay Fans ❤️ Mutual Fans Change Your DP Show Love Towards @tarak9999 Sir .#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/xcfmCulDRW— D.Avinash(DHFN)... (@Avinash9999D) May 19, 2020
He can do any thing #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/Ijzpd9DIyn— Sai (@Sai97843390) May 19, 2020
He is Mass Kaa Baap to 😍👌@tarak9999 🙏#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/gQGk249aQO— Shiva (@Shiva07549566) May 19, 2020
Future lo evarina కొమురం భీమ్ ela untadu ante Gurthoche First Reference ma నందమూరి తారక రామారావు ae Untadu 🔥— Dr.Sumitha🌸 (@sumithaaaa) May 19, 2020
Because actors like @tarak9999.... who nail every character they play❣️ 👏 #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/GxyFq3n9Nv
He is cute 😍😍😍— Yojana (@yojanayoju00) May 19, 2020
He is sweet 🤗🤗🤗
He is handsome 😘😘😘 #HappyBirthdayNTR @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/mTwMzcVa8n
For the unversed, Jr. NTR has won many accolades for his performances. The actor even bagged the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for Ramayanam in 1996 when he starred as a child artist.
On the work front, fans are waiting to watch Jr NTR recreate his magic on the big screen with SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR. It also stars actor Ram Charan in the lead role with cameos by Bollywood celebrities Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The makers have already released the motion poster of the film and Ram Charan's first look on his birthday. Check out-
You've got to beware of Ramaraju! After all, he never misses his target 🎯🔥 #BheemForRamaraju - https://t.co/hXTDkC03tI— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 29, 2020
#RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/Bz6OqsGMS0
The amount of love you all have showered gives us a massive push! Thank you everyone for the resounding response to #BheemForRamaraju!#StayHomeStaySafehttps://t.co/hXTDkC03tI— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 28, 2020
#RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @dvvmovies pic.twitter.com/lcSlqn2qGk
