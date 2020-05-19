Image Source : TWITTER/DINESHTAARAK9919 #HappyBirthdayNTR: Fans flood Twitter with wishes ahead of RRR actor Jr NTR's birthday

South Indian superstar Jr NTR is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday on May 20. The actor, who is known for spectacular performances in Telugu films, is ruling the internet ahead of his special day as fans trend #HappyBirthdayNTR on Twitter. The actor enjoys a huge fan base and social media is flooded with his drool-worthy photos and videos. Jr NTR is the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao, commonly referred to as NTR. While the actor's real name is Tarak, fans started calling him Jr NTR after his first film.

As Jr. NTR gear up to celebrate his 37th birthday, here are a few glimpses of the wishes and love from the fans taking over the internet-

#HappyBirthdayNTR

Massive expressions

And attatidue Ka bap pic.twitter.com/SesN5fluTT — ᵀʳᵉⁿᵈ ᴼⁿ MAY 19th (@SURENDRATarak20) May 19, 2020

Here Its Mutual Display Pic For ' Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao ' Birthday Spl From Behalf All Thalapathy @actorvijay Fans ❤️ Mutual Fans Change Your DP Show Love Towards @tarak9999 Sir .#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/xcfmCulDRW — D.Avinash(DHFN)... (@Avinash9999D) May 19, 2020

Future lo evarina కొమురం భీమ్ ela untadu ante Gurthoche First Reference ma నందమూరి తారక రామారావు ae Untadu 🔥

Because actors like @tarak9999.... who nail every character they play❣️ 👏 #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/GxyFq3n9Nv — Dr.Sumitha🌸 (@sumithaaaa) May 19, 2020

For the unversed, Jr. NTR has won many accolades for his performances. The actor even bagged the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for Ramayanam in 1996 when he starred as a child artist.

On the work front, fans are waiting to watch Jr NTR recreate his magic on the big screen with SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR. It also stars actor Ram Charan in the lead role with cameos by Bollywood celebrities Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The makers have already released the motion poster of the film and Ram Charan's first look on his birthday. Check out-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage