Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. #HappyBirthdayNTR: Fans flood Twitter with wishes ahead of RRR actor Jr NTR's birthday

#HappyBirthdayNTR: Fans flood Twitter with wishes ahead of RRR actor Jr NTR's birthday

South Indian superstar Jr NTR is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday on May 20. The actor, who is known for spectacular performances in Telugu films, is ruling the internet ahead of his special day as fans trend #HappyBirthdayNTR on Twitter.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 19, 2020 20:15 IST
#HappyBirthdayNTR: Fans flood Twitter with wishes ahead of RRR actor Jr NTR's birthday
Image Source : TWITTER/DINESHTAARAK9919

#HappyBirthdayNTR: Fans flood Twitter with wishes ahead of RRR actor Jr NTR's birthday

South Indian superstar Jr NTR is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday on May 20. The actor, who is known for spectacular performances in Telugu films, is ruling the internet ahead of his special day as fans trend #HappyBirthdayNTR on Twitter. The actor enjoys a huge fan base and social media is flooded with his drool-worthy photos and videos. Jr NTR is the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao, commonly referred to as NTR. While the actor's real name is Tarak, fans started calling him Jr NTR after his first film.

As Jr. NTR gear up to celebrate his 37th birthday, here are a few glimpses of the wishes and love from the fans taking over the internet- 

For the unversed, Jr. NTR has won many accolades for his performances. The actor even bagged the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for Ramayanam in 1996 when he starred as a child artist.

On the work front, fans are waiting to watch Jr NTR recreate his magic on the big screen with SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR. It also stars actor Ram Charan in the lead role with cameos by Bollywood celebrities Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The makers have already released the motion poster of the film and Ram Charan's first look on his birthday. Check out-

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X