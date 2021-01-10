Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMIT.RAM.2000 Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Wishes pour in from Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Katrina & other celebs

Bollywood's one of the most handsome actors Hrithik Roshan turned 47 on Sunday. Taking to social media, a lot of his fans, friends and even co-stars wished the Greek God. Some shared pictures of themselves with the star while others surprised fans with throwback treats. The list of actors who wished Roshan were Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff amongst others. Hrithik's Koi Mil Gaya co-star recalled her 19th birthday celebration which was attended by Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The actress tweeted: "Happy Birthday my darling @iHrithik. I'm so proud of u and so proud of how far we have come. I still remember coming late for my 19th birthday party and seeing u and Suz waiting for me with that massive cake. Seems like a lifetime now."

"So here's to a lifetime of love, happiness, sexiness, success & good health always cuz it's not what we have in life but who we have in life that matters. Love you loads #HappyBirthdayHrithik #Friendsforever," Preity added.

"Happy birthday, @iHrithik. Wishing you a lot of success, happiness & joy this year. May you keep shining bright with your exceptional energy & talent. Have a good one," tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

"Dearest @iHrithik, may you have a year filled with happiness, success and good health. Sending my love and wishing you a great day with loved ones. Happy birthday," wrote Akshay Kumar.

"Happy Birthday Dearest @iHrithik , may you have a fabulous day and year ahead filled with happiness, love and great health. You work truly inspires all of us. Waiting for your next!! Big hug buddy," shared Riteish Deshmukh.

"Happy Birthday supremely talented n extremely humble human being @iHrithik. May your extraordinary journey of Cinema continue as brilliantly forever #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan," wrote Urmila Matondkar.

"A very Happy Birthday to the most handsome and very humble superstar of Bollywood @iHrithik. May God bless you with all the happiness, success and good health always Bro.. #terejaisayaarkahan," tweeted Mika Singh.

Tiger tweeted his birthday wish alongside a video and wrote, "Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @iHrithik God bless you with loads of Happiness and success. Keep inspiring the millions like you always do with every positive step you take. Have a blessed year ahead."