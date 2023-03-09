Irked Govinda-Sunita Ahuja take a jibe at Krushna Abhishek & Arti, say 'truth will be out...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Govinda-Sunita Ahuja VS Krushna Abhishek and Arti

The rift between Krushna Abhishek and his maternal uncle and actor Govinda has been hitting headlines since 2018. Krushna made sure to skip all The Kapil Sharma Show episodes which featured Govinda or his wife Sunita Ahuja as guests. However, the comedian had tried to mend things between the families at certain interviews and platforms. But once again, in a recent interview, Govinda’s wife Sunita called out Krushna and Arti Singh as she dismissed his claim that the former gave him an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month during his early days in Mumbai.

Sunita said Krushna and Arti had not been truthful, when they spoke about Govinda giving Krushna Rs 2000 per month as an allowance during his early days. As Sunita got irritated while talking about them, she told Bollywood Bubble, "Please don’t ask about them. Because whatever they spoke on your show was not the truth, that’s why I am getting irritated. He will never say anything to them. Now I repent that why did I take care of them... Why did they lie that Govinda gave us just ₹2000. He (Govinda) did not help us, so when they say so it's fine with you (Sunita asked Govinda). That’s not right. He went to Maniesh Paul’s show too. When they don’t care about talking in media and all then I don’t know why you (Govinda) are so much bothered."

Govinda tried to calm her down and repeatedly said, 'shaant raho'. He also argued that family matters must not be discussed in public. "Ghar pariwar ki baatein media ke through discuss nahi ho toh woh zyada acha hota hai (I think that each man has his own nature, but we should never discuss family matters through the media). "

"At that time my mother used to decide about everyone. I don’t know what they have been told as they were small. So what stories were put forward to them. It so happens that when you are taking a lot of care of people others take credit for it. But the one who is doing everything feels I am doing good to others. Their father was a very nice person and their mother was my favourite sister so I do not get into any arguments with them. If you are not praising me than I thank you so much. The truth will be out one day)," he added.

Earlier, Govinda had said that he’s forgiven Krushna. "You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven."

