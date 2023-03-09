Janhvi Kapoor exudes vintage vibes in saree sans blouse; shares monochrome pics. Rhea Kapoor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with the 2018 release Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Not just acting, but her dressing sense too grabbed eyeballs. Recently, the actress treated us to her stunning pictures. Janhvi dropped a few black-and-white shots of her new photoshoot on Instagram, where she can be seen posing in a floral sari without a blouse. Actress' fans and netizens compared her to legendary actor Smita Patil in this look.

In the monochrome pictures posted on Janhvi Kapoor's official Instagram handle, the actress is seen exuding major vintage vibes. She spruced up her sari look with a small choker, messy bun which is adorned with gajra, dark, kohled eyes and a statement chocker. She captioned the picture and wrote, "Miss having flowers in my hair and kohl in my eyes for now being covered in sunscreen, sweat and dust will have to do."

Soon after the post went viral, Janhvi Kapoor's family members, film industry colleagues and friends and fans showered loved and praise. "I knew this was Manisha the second I saw it," wrote Janhvi's cousin, producer Rhea Kapoor. "Can’t take my eyes off of you (heart-eyed emojis)," wrote her elder sister Anshula Kapoor. A comment on her post read, "Same looking like legend actress Smita Patil." Her close friend Orry wrote, "Ain’t no body does it better."

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Tollywood debut. The actress has announced her next film in which she will be seen starring opposite South superstar Jr NTR. Produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor, the film is being directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor shared a beautiful poster of the film on Instagram and revealed details. In the poster, she can be seen posing in a saree. The shoot of the film will reportedly begin on March 18.

NTR 30 is produced by Jr NTR's elder brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and Yuvasudha Arts. Reports also claim that a huge set has been built outside Hyderabad for the film and many Hollywood technicians and stuntmen have been hired.

Apart from this, Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry. Next, she will be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

