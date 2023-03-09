Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Holi proved lucky for Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: The Holi release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has performed well on its opening day with collections stated to be around 14 crore nett. People are thronging the cinema halls in large numbers to watch the film. Audiences are loving the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan directorial. The romantic comedy marked the acting debut of Boney Kapoor opposite Dimple Kapadia. According to Box Office India, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had a decent opening on March 8 and with Holi off.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Report

On the opening day, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer earned around Rs 14 crore in India. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar had an overall 22.42 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, March 8. Box Office India reported, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has done well on day one with collections around the 14 crore nett mark. The film has been helped by Holi in many states but it has also lost some business due to Holi one day early in some states. The collections of the film would have gone towards 16 crore nett if it was a normal Holi which makes it look better on paper though it hardly makes any difference because if the audience is with film the shortfall is easily made up in the long run."

"The film has scored very well in NCR and Gujarat / Saurashtra with the latter being due to Holi which is like a national holiday in the circuit. The weak side in Maharashtra and there the film has to do better especially in Mumbai city and Pune where these type of films have more potential. The collections are also a bit low in UP but here its a prolonged Holi period so they may well be higher tomorrow," BOI added.

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

His film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor serves the perfect recipe for comedy, romance, separation, and family drama. The film is a love story of Mickey and Tinni who meet at their respective best friend's bachelor parties. Mickey works with his friend Mannu (Anubhav Singh Bassi) in which they help break up couples for a hefty amount. They adopt various tricks to separate the couple happily. On the other hand, Tinni has a nine to five job.

After Mickey and Tinni meet, they fall in love with some light-hearted Bollywood moments and flirty, romantic songs. Soon their families meet, there is talk of marriage and they are about to get engaged but something happens and they break up.

Dimple Kapadia plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother and is perfect as ever. She also seems to have perfect comic timing and looks fun as a Punjabi mother. Boney Kapoor has also brought alive a boring, non-formal father character who is seen sitting in front of the TV all the time.

