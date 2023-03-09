Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
  5. Satish Kaushik passes away: Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebs condole demise | LIVE UPDATES
India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2023 7:37 IST
Satish Kaushik
Satish Kaushik

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away. He was 66. "Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, "Anupam Kher informed in an emotional note on social media along with a picture of both actors. Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi. He even attended veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on Tuesday and shared a series of photos with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and more on his official Twitter account.

Satish Kaushik was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

  • Mar 09, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Madhur Bhandarkar's tweet read

    "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti. @satishkaushik2," tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

  • Mar 09, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aniruddh Dave's post

    Actor Aniruddh Dave wrote, "Aaj Mera mentor, mumbai ka mera support system chala gaya.. my only loving ,fatherly figure @satishkaushik2  I'll miss u forever. Om shanti #satishkaushik sir RIP."

  • Mar 09, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Kangana Ranaut's tweet

    Kangana Ranaut too took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

     

