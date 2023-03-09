Satish Kaushik passes away: Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebs condole demise | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Satish Kaushik

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away. He was 66. "Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, "Anupam Kher informed in an emotional note on social media along with a picture of both actors. Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi. He even attended veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on Tuesday and shared a series of photos with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and more on his official Twitter account.

Satish Kaushik was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

Latest Entertainment News