Krushna Abhishek breaks down as he misses Govinda: Chichi mama I love you, you should not believe...

Highlights Krushna Abhishek breaks down as he talks about missing Govinda

The rift between Krushna Abhishek and his maternal uncle Govinda has been hitting headlines since 2018. Krushna made sure to skip all The Kapil Sharma Show episodes which featured Govinda or his wife Sunita Ahuja as guests. However, the comedian has once again tried to mend things between the families during a recent conversation with Manish Paul for his podcast. Krushna broke down on being asked about his uncle and their unpleasant relations. Stating that he loves and misses Govinda a lot, Krushna requested him to not believe anything that is put out of context.

"Whenever I speak about that subject (of his and Govinda’s relationship), things are just put together to show something that doesn’t exist. Statements are put out of context.

Chichi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. Hamesha miss karta hun aur yaad karta hun, aap kabhi papers aur unn cheezon pe kabhi mat jana. Ki media mein kya aa gaya hai aur kya likha hai. Main ek hi cheez bohot miss karta hun, main chahta hun ki mere jo babies hai, wo mere mama ke sath khele. Wo bohot miss karta hun main. Aur muhje pata hai wo mujhe bohot yaad karte honge, hamesh yaad karte honge. (Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot," a teary-eyed Krushna told Manish Paul. ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja takes a dig at Krushna after nephew Vinay calls her 'mother': 'At least one of them realised'

Govinda-Krushna rift

The family feud between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek is no secret. Ever since their relationship strained in 2008, the two families have stayed away from coming together in front of the camera. It all fueled when Krushna Abhishek confirmed he will not be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's special episode which was graced by Govinda, his wife and their children Tina and Yashvardhan. ALSO READ: Govinda's wife Sunita taunts Kashmera Shah: 'Problems in the house start when we bring bad daughter-in-law'

In 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some 'people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.