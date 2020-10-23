Friday, October 23, 2020
     
Get well Soon Sir: Bollywood celebs pray for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery

The cricketer was admitted to the emergency department of the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital after he complained of chest pain wherein he was given the necessary treatment. Now, several Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media to pray for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery.

New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2020 17:22 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/RITEISH DESHMUKH

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack in wee hours of the day and was rushed to the hospital immediately. The cricketer was admitted to the emergency department of the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital after he complained of chest pain wherein he was given the necessary treatment. Now, several Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media to pray for his speedy recovery.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Riteish Deshmukh shared a get well soon post to cricketer Kapil Dev. In the post, the actor shared two pictures of Kapil where he can be seen all smiles at the camera. In the first picture, Kapil Dev can be seen holding the trophy that he and his team won during the 1983 World Cup. In the second picture, Kapil Dev can be seen in his cricket attire, holding the bat in hand.

Along with these pictures, Riteish also penned a sweet note for him. He wrote, “Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery”. He added, “Get well Soon Sir”.

Actor Angad Bedi wrote, "Praying for you Speedy recovery @therealkapildevKapil uncle. Waheguru sukh rakhe".

