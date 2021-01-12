Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAID_DARBAR Gauahar Khan: No holidays for me since my wedding day

Actress-model Gauahar Khan tied the knot to choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25, and she says she has been so busy since then that there has been no time for a day off. Gauahar adds that there are no more holidays for her till April.

"It's been less than 15 days since I got married and right after my walima (marriage banquet), I have been shooting every day because I am doing a film and two other shows. So, I haven't taken a day off since my wedding day. Of course, we both will do a lot of work together. But till April I am shooting for my projects, so I don't even know when I am going to go for a holiday," said Gauahar.

The couple has collaborated on several occasions for dance videos on social media. On whether they will collaborate in future as well, she replied: "We are getting a lot of offers in terms of acting and music videos."

Gauahar will next be seen in the web series "Tandav" which features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Soni, Sandhya Mridul and Shonali Nagrani in key roles. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.