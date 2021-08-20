FIRST LOOK: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt begin Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARANJOHAR Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot begins

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is returning to the director's seat with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film went on floors on Friday (August 20). KJo shared a video on social media as the cast and crew began the first shoot schedule of the film. He also gave a sneak peek into the first looks of Ranveer and Alia. While the actress sizzled in a saree, Ranveer looked handsome in a tiger print shirt and grown hair.

Karan Johar wrote, "The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll!"

Ranveer also shared the same video and wrote, "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!"

Last month on Ranveer's birthday, Karan Johar had announced that he will be directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan posted a video writing, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!"

Ranveer had posted, "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar."

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. While Dharmendra and Jaya will be seen as Ranveer's parents, Shabana will take up the role of Alia's mother. The two actors shared more about these characters with a video clip with their voiceovers.

Ranveer and Alia have earlier been seen in the film Gully boy where their chemistry was much admired. This will be their second film together.