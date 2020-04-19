Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha shares emotional post for aunt who died due to coronavirus complications

In the times when the world is fighting the novel coronavirus, it has become difficult for people to pay the last visit to their near and dear ones who have lost their lives in the battle with the disease. Similar was the case with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, who lost her beloved paternal aunt (bua) due to COVID-19 complications on Sunday. Not just her death but the fact that no family member could be with her in her final moments disturbed Gurinder, who took to her social media handle to share the same. She also thanked the nurses who were by her side as the family chanted the prayers during the video call.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Chadha wrote, "Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covi̇d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me. She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane."

On the work front, Gurinder Chadha began her career as a news reporter, later which she made her directorial debut with the comedy Bhaji on the Beach in 1993. She has also directed films like Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage