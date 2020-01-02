Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone recalls hilarious incident when husband Ranveer Singh ripped his pants at a music fest

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actress appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and spilled many beans about her personal and professional life. She revealed that just like every other wife, Deepika also takes money from her husband’s purse and the duo enjoys each other’s company the best. The actress also said that she carries needle and thread when she has to travel with husband Ranveer.

Recalling a hilarious incident, Deepika said that she was with Ranveer at a music concert in Barcelona when the Gully Boy actor ripped his jeans and Deepika had to sew it. She was quoted in a Mumbai Mirror report, “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pants had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me.”

There is no denying that Deepika’s appearance at the comedy show made many fans excited as Kapil Sharma has a huge crush on her. Earlier, in an episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the comedian was even seen complaining to Ranveer that he has stolen his ‘Deepu’. Reacting to this, Kapil even revealed a moment from DeepVeer’s reception party and said, “When Deepika was busy greeting guests, Ranveer walked over to me and did a victory dance, saying, ‘Dekh Deepika le gaya main’.” Adding to this, Deepika added, “If Ranveer is jealous of anyone, it is you.”

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak is based on a real-life story of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal. With the film, the actress has also turned producer. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and also starring Vikrant Massey in lead role, the film will hit the screens on January 10.

