Deepika Padukone’s pre-birthday celebration with paparazzi is all about fun. Check videos

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone’s pre-birthday celebrations with paparazzi is all about fun

Deepika Padukone is all set to ring into her 34th birthday celebrations on January 5th. The actress is currently busy promoting her next film Chhapaak along with co-star Vikrant Massey. She has been appearing on various platforms to promote the film. On Saturday, the actress celebrated her birthday one day before when the paparazzi surprised her with a birthday cake. Deepika entered alongside Vikrant and director Meghna Gulzar when the media sang ‘happy birthday’ for her.

The videos from the pre-birthday celebrations have popped on the internet in which Deepika is seen flaunting her wide smile as she cut the cake. She is seen wearing a front knotted crop top and funky pants as she steps out for the promotions of Chhapaak. Then she cuts the cake and feeds it to her co-star Vikrant and director Meghna as the paparazzi sing the birthday song. Check out the videos here-

Deepika Padukone will turn 34 on Sunday. The actress has already revealed that she will be celebrating her birthday with acid-attack survivors in Lucknow and Delhi. A report in Mumbai Mirror read, “She (Deepika) is travelling to Lucknow to celebrate the day at a cafe run by acid attack survivors. Besides the eatery’s staff, acid attack survivors from neighbouring cities will also be a part of the celebrations. Deepika will leave for Delhi later in the day to resume the promotional rounds of Chhapaak.”

The character of Malti from Chhapaak is a very special role for Deepika. At a recent interview, the actress said that with Chhapaak, she is trying t bring out the day to day struggles of an acid-attack survivor. She said, “What I learned was about the finer nuances and the day-to-day struggle that one goes through after encountering such violence. I was not previously aware of that.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of a real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. With this film, Deepika has also ventured into production. The film will hit the screens on January 10th clashing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Also read:

Chhapaak title song out. Deepika Padukone aka Malti channels her inner fighter in this Arijit Singh's track

Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak: Hope we won't have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page