Chhapaak title song out. Deepika Padukone aka Malti channels her inner fighter in this Arijit Singh's track

Chhapaak title song out

The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is out. The song crooned by Arijit Singh has been penned by Gulzar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The video of the song show how acid-attack transformed her physically and mentally. This song is an apt depiction of how Malti rose to become a face of women empowerment in India. The film is inspired by noted acid-attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.

Talking about the song at a recent event, Deepika said, ''Whenever I listen to this song, I get goosebumps''.

Deepika is venturing into production with Chhapaak. So what made her produce this film? Answering the question, Deepika said that she was impressed by Laxmi's story besides other things. "We finished the narration and I said yes to the film. I said, 'wait a second, should we produce this film as well?' Meghna was open to the idea. She and I came on board as producers and then we went around to studios and had Fox (Fox Star Studios) join us," she said.

The movie also features Vikrant Massey in an important role. Chhapaak has been written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar. Directed by Meghna and produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna and Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, it will hit theatres on 10th January 2020.