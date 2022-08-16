Deepika Padukone drops killer pics as she shares glimpses of set life, says 'I always mean business...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never fails to treat her fans with some exciting content on her social media platforms. The actress exactly knows how to keep the Instagram game on point. From sharing quirky videos, stunning pictures and BTS glimpses. Tuesday was one such day when the actress dropped some stunning pictures of herself giving a sneak peek into her set life. Deepika who nails every look from an elaborated red carpet diva to a casual airport style, once again proved why she is called the epitome of style and fashion.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "I always mean business on set!"

In the pictures, Deepika is oozing glamour as she was seen happily enjoying herself on the sets.

Netizens reactions

In no time, her fans bombarded the post with epic reactions. One of them wrote, "I don't know why you always look beautiful in every situation." Another said, "first crush." "Amazing pictures," commented another post.

Deepika often shares videos and pictures from various locations for her fans which are quirky and leaves her fans with a smile.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she is all set to come up with 'The Intern' remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'.

