Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Deepika Padukone drops killer pics as she shares glimpses of set life, says 'I always mean business...'

Deepika Padukone drops killer pics as she shares glimpses of set life, says 'I always mean business...'

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday took the internet by storm after she shared some jaw-dropping pictures of herself from the sets. Check them out here.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2022 22:01 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never fails to treat her fans with some exciting content on her social media platforms. The actress exactly knows how to keep the Instagram game on point. From sharing quirky videos, stunning pictures and BTS glimpses. Tuesday was one such day when the actress dropped some stunning pictures of herself giving a sneak peek into her set life.  Deepika who nails every look from an elaborated red carpet diva to a casual airport style, once again proved why she is called the epitome of style and fashion.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "I always mean business on set!"

In the pictures, Deepika is oozing glamour as she was seen happily enjoying herself on the sets. 

Netizens reactions

In no time, her fans bombarded the post with epic reactions. One of them wrote, "I don't know why you always look beautiful in every situation." Another said, "first crush." "Amazing pictures," commented another post.  

India Tv - Deepika Padukone

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONEDeepika Padukone

Deepika often shares videos and pictures from various locations for her fans which are quirky and leaves her fans with a smile.

Related Stories
Pathaan: Deepika Padukone treats fans to new video from Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham starrer | Watch

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone treats fans to new video from Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham starrer | Watch

Koffee With Karan 7: After Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone refuses to be part of chat show?

Koffee With Karan 7: After Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone refuses to be part of chat show?

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's royal ramp walk is all about kisses, romance & intense eye lock

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's royal ramp walk is all about kisses, romance & intense eye lock

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are a sight to behold at Laal Singh Chaddha screening | PICS

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are a sight to behold at Laal Singh Chaddha screening | PICS

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST family portrait ft. son Neil to wish husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she is all set to come up with 'The Intern' remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'.

Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share a kiss in latest honeymoon pic from Barcelona; fans can't stop gushing

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News