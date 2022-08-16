Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
  Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST family portrait ft. son Neil to wish husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday

Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST family portrait ft. son Neil to wish husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to wish her husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday. The actress also unveiled their first-ever family portrait featuring their son Neil.

Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2022 20:24 IST
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST family pic with son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal shares the first family picture with son Neil on husband Gautam Kitchlu's birthday. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on October 30, 2020. Since exchanging vows, the couple hasn't held back from professing their love for one another on social media and often shared adorable pictures together. The couple welcomed their first child on April 19, 2022, and named their baby boy Neil.

On Tuesday, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and wished her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The Singham actress shared a heartfelt post on his birthday as she shared their first family portrait, which showed Kajal and Gautam holding their baby boy, Neil, in their arms. Sharing the post, Kajal wrote ‘‘Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world we love you! @kitchlug''. The Kitchlu family looked absolutely wholesome in their matching white outfits. Earlier, Kajal had shared several pictures of the slight appearance of his baby boy, but the new parents never shared a family picture until today. 

Yesterday, the couple celebrated 75 years of independence with utmost zeal and gusto. Kajal Aggarwal attended an event as a chief guest with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal looked stunning in a pink ensemble, while Gautam Kitchlu evenly matched her in a white shirt and a red ethnic jacket. 

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Brinda directorial Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan. It was said that the actress has been not taking on new projects as she is enjoying a new phase of life. However, the actress is about to resume shooting for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, helmed by Shankar. There were reports that the actress had backed out of the film. However, recently, during an Instagram Live with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, she dismissed all rumors about her replacement by announcing that she is still a part of Indian 2. The film will be a sequel to the 1996 film Indian.

 

