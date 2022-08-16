Anurag Kashyap shares sweet pic with ex-wives Aarti Bajaj, Kalki Koechlin, calls them his 'two pillars'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAGKASHYAP10 Director Anurag Kashyap with Aarti Bajaj (L) and Kalki Koechlin

Anurag Kashyap is awaiting the release of Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu. It is his first theatrical release after the 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyan. All eyes are on the upcoming film as Anurag will look to woo the audience with his inimitable storytelling and narrative style. Meanwhile, the director shared an adorable picture with his two ex-wives, film editor Aarti Bajaj and actress Kalki Koechlin, on social media. In the sweet image, the three are posing all smiles. netizens are loving this sweet moment between the three celebrities captured on camera.

Anurag Kashyap shares sweet pic with ex-wives

Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with his two ex-wives. To his right is film editor Aarti Bajaj, with whom he also shares a teenage daughter Aaliyah. To Anurag's left is Dev D actress Kalki Koechlin. the three seem happy posing all smiles for the camera. In the caption to his post, Anurag called the two women his "two pillars". Anurag got married to Aarti in 1997 and parted ways in 2009. Anurag and Kalki married in 2011 and parted ways in 2015.

Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa set for theatrical release

Dobaaraa is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage. The film marks Anurag and actress Taapsee Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as producer. It also reunites Taapsee with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. Dobaaraa is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19.

Dobaaraa movie details

Billed as an edgy thriller, Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. Taapsee will essay the character of a woman, who is trapped in the world of many unfolded mysteries, the audience will see her juggling around two different worlds. The film will capture the illusions of her presence in the past and the present in different looks without exploring the double-role personality. The film will follow her struggle of finding the answers to the mysteries around her as she takes the suspense of the film ahead.

Additionally, Anurag is set to direct Kriti Sanon in an upcoming film, billed to be an actioner.

